LEWES, Del. - A service and ceremony of life honoring former Lewes Mayor Ted Becker will be held at 11 a.m., Oct. 26. The event will be held at the Lewes Canalfront Park on Front Street.
Rev. Jeffery Ross of St.Peter's Episcopal Church will officiate the gathering and is open to the public. A private internment for Mr.Becker will take place later this week.
Becker passed away on Oct. 6 at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. According to the Greater Lewes Foundation, he had dealt with health issues in recent years. He had lived in Lewes for over 40 years and was the city's mayor from 2014-2022. Becker also changed the landscape of downtown with his commercial real estate work with partner Joe Stewart.
GLF encourages donations to the Fourth Street Preserve project instead of flowers.