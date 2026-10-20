REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Visitors to the Sea Witch Festival will have a chance to win a car from Funland's Haunted Mansion as the iconic Rehoboth Beach attraction undergoes renovations through summer 2028.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announced that Car No. 4 from the Haunted Mansion ride will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are on sale for $5 each or three for $10.
Tickets can be purchased at the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Visitors Center at 501 Rehoboth Ave. or the chamber's administrative office at 306 Rehoboth Ave.
During the Sea Witch Festival, which runs Oct. 23-25, tickets will also be available at the Visitors Center and information tables at the bandstand and convention center.
The chamber said the drawing will take place Monday, Oct. 26. The winner will be notified by phone and must pick up the car by the end of that day.
Festival visitors will also have an opportunity to take photos with the Haunted Mansion car Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, located at 229 Rehoboth Ave.
The Hilda the Sea Witch balloon will also be available for photos. There is no fee to participate in the photo-op, although donations are welcome said the chamber of commerce.