REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police and Rehoboth Beach Police have arrested Francis Lutz, 55, of Lewes, Delaware, on felony theft charges. According to police Lutz was selling furniture through his business, Oceanside Casual Furniture, taking payment, but then not delivering the goods that were purchased.
The investigation began in July 2024, when detectives from Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit and Rehoboth Beach Police started looking into several reports of a similar nature. Detectives discovered that in January 2024, a homeowner’s association in Georgetown paid Lutz $1,960 for poolside furniture that was never delivered. In May 2024, a 91-year-old woman from Magnolia paid $3,000 for outdoor furniture that she never received. In June 2023, a 71-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach paid $5,500 for furniture that was not delivered. In each case, the victims were never reimbursed for their payments.
As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant for Lutz's was issued. On August 22, 2024, Lutz surrendered himself to authorities at Troop 4, where he was charged with the following:
- Four counts of Theft Over $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
Lutz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.