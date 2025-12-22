OCEAN CITY, Md. - A gas leak near S. Division Street and Baltimore Avenue caused a temporary road closure and traffic diversion in downtown Ocean City Monday morning, after a gas line was accidentally severed.
Emergency crews from the Ocean City Fire Department and Ocean City Police Department responded to the call. The Chesapeake gas company arrived to take over the response and remained on site into the afternoon.
As of 12:04 p.m., officials confirmed that the leak had been addressed and the roadway was reopened to traffic.
During the response, police diverted all southbound traffic on Baltimore Avenue to Worcester Street. Drivers were urged to avoid the area or consider parking north of Worcester Street.