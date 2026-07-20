SNOW HILL, Md. - Gas prices continue to climb after tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again over the weekend, driving fuel costs higher across the country.
Gas prices continue climbing on Delmarva following U.S.- Iran Tensions
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.00, while the national average for diesel has risen to $5.10.
The increase is being felt across the Delmarva Peninsula. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Maryland was $3.13 at this time last year, while Delaware's average stood at $3.08.
Now, drivers in Sussex County are paying around $3.98 per gallon for regular gasoline, while people in Worcester County are paying roughly $3.98 per gallon. In neighboring Virginia, AAA reports the current statewide average is $3.91 per gallon.
Residents say the higher prices are affecting communities differently, particularly in rural areas where many people commute long distances for work.
"I know it affects a lot of people," says Doug Urlich. "I know there's a lot of people in these small towns that have to go about 30, 40 miles up to Salisbury or something to work. So I understand it affects them."
Others CoastTV spoke with shared that gas is a necessity for getting around during day-to-day life, and while prices increase, the need for gas stays the same.
Experts say gasoline prices typically fall much more slowly than they rise, saying most gas stations are small businesses that set prices based on their operating costs, including the wholesale price of gasoline. Because many stations operate on thin profit margins, those margins are squeezed when wholesale prices increase.
As a result, retailers are often slow to lower prices even after wholesale costs begin to decline.
Experts say it is likely to take months, if not longer, for the national average gas price to return to the $2.98 per gallon level seen before the Iran war.
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Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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