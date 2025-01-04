REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC is set to bring its celebrated “Postcards” cabaret to CAMP Rehoboth on Saturday, Jan. 18, with performances at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium.
Soloists from the chorus will include humorous and heartfelt stories and songs inspired by their adventures. The lineup includes favorites like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Streets of Dublin,” “Magic To Do,” “Home,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Tickets for the event are $35, with limited seating available. Past shows have sold out, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Since its founding in 1981, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington says they have been using music to promote equality. With over 250 singing members and an annual audience of more than 10,000, the group has performed nationally and internationally.
CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ+ community center in Southern Delaware, continues its mission of fostering inclusion and cooperation among all people while creating a safe and welcoming environment.