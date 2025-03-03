GEORGETOWN, Del. – The 9th Annual Georgetown Breast Cancer Awareness Car Show raised $12,844.50 for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, organizers announced.
The event, held Oct. 19 at 510 S. Bedford Street, featured more than 90 cars, trucks, and tractors for viewing and judging. The Georgetown Historical Society provided the venue for the show.
Founded in 2013 by Levin Clark, the event has continued annually, with a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next show is set for Oct. 18, marking a decade of fundraising to support local residents affected by breast cancer.