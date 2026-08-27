GEORGETOWN, Del. — Georgetown Town Council has held the first reading of an ordinance that would change the town’s zoning map to allow a proposed 96-unit neighborhood along North Bedford Street.
The proposed zoning change would place a Residential Planned Community overlay on an approximately 22-acre property that is currently zoned Urban Residential, or UR1.
The proposed land would become James Place, a housing development proposed by James Grant and Dan Ashburn. The plans call for 51 single-family homes, 26 duplexes and 19 townhomes.
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity could take part in the development with about 20 homes. Executive Director of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Kevin Gilmore, explained why this potential development is needed in Sussex County.
“Most people can't afford the average market rate house in Sussex County. So, having opportunities for the workforce... first-time homebuyers [and] opportunities that are affordable to people at all different incomes is a really incredible way to help stabilize our society."
The Georgetown Planning Commission voted 4-0 on July 15 to recommend approval of the zoning change with several conditions.
Those conditions include annual contributions of $50 per unit to Georgetown Emergency Medical Services and $75 per unit to the Georgetown Fire Co. The commission also required additional parking.
Plans for James Place include walking trails, wooded conservation areas and a stormwater pond with water features. The Residential Planned Community overlay would allow the mix of housing types proposed for the property while leaving the underlying UR1 zoning in place. Overlays like this are designed to support, not replace, the baseline zoning framework.
Georgetown Town Council is expected to consider further action on the ordinance. On Aug. 10, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity submitted a letter to the city, asking for approval of the rezoning.