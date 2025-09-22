Georgetown Council accepts proposed locations for memorials

GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Monday night, the Georgetown Town Council approved recommendations from the Georgetown Circle Advisory Committee, including a new location for the Chief Gregg and Officer Spicer memorials.
The memorials will be relocated to protect them from traffic entering the circle. According to the schematic, they will be placed near the two raised flower beds at North Bedford and South Bedford streets.
The committee’s chairman said the move is a positive step for the town, as the new location will better accommodate the officers' families and community members.
"You're looking at the monument and you get to see the fountain at the same time, and they're protected and they're still there, which is what the family was really hoping for. I think it was a win-win for the town. And I think it was a win-win for the family and the community."
Another recommendation from the committee was to limit future memorials within the circle itself and instead consider plaques or memorial bricks.
The Town Council approved the recommendations unanimously. Georgetown Mayor Bill West said the memorials serve a deeper purpose for the community.
“They were premier people that people looked up to,” West said.
The Circle Advisory Committee’s work is largely complete, but Chairman Rogers noted they may meet once more to ensure all plans are finalized.