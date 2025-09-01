wreath

Georgetown Police Chief Ralph Holm places a wreath in front of a photo of Chad Spicer, which sits where his memorial once stood on the Georgetown Circle. A new memorial is expected to be returned to the circle, though the exact location is still being determined.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Friends, family and local police gathered Monday to honor Officer Chad Spicer, who was killed in the line of duty on September 1, 2009.

Spicer, a Georgetown Police officer, was shot while attempting to pull over a car connected to an earlier shooting. Each year, the community comes together at the Georgetown Circle to remember him.

“We always want to make sure we take time out of our schedule, whether it’s a holiday or not, to officially remember him as an agency and invite the community to think of him for that short moment because he gave everything for this town,” Georgetown Police Chief Ralph Holm said.

Spicer’s mother and daughter attended the ceremony, speaking briefly and thanking attendees for remembering their loved one.

The memorial honoring Spicer was damaged in 2023 when a drunk driver crashed into it. The town considered relocating the restored memorial for safety reasons, but many—including Spicer’s family—urged officials to keep it in the town center.

Officials confirmed Monday that the memorial will remain in its original location at the Georgetown Circle.

