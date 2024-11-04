GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown is gearing up for a busy week ahead.
The biannual celebration of Return Day begins on Wednesday, Nov. 6. There will be food trucks, live entertainment and a corn hole tournament where people can compete for a cash prize.
Return Day is a state holiday unique to Delaware. It is celebrated on the Thursday after election day, this year it will be Thursday, Nov. 7.
Voters watch as politicians come together to "bury the hatchet" to celebrate unity and the official end of campaign season.
The tradition dates back to the 18th century when people would travel to Georgetown, the County seat, two days after Election Day to hear the Town Crier read the returns of the election.
Georgetown's Town Manager, Gene Dvornick, has been helping to prepare the town for this biannual event.
"So it's a lot of organization. As it gets closer to the event, the Return Day Committee starts to engage representatives from the state, the county and the town. In the case of the town, it's a lot of road closures," said Dvornick.
Decorating began Monday with bunting flags being hung up
as well as the set up for the ox roast.
Charlie Koskey, a Georgetown local, is looking forward to this event.
"We try to participate the best that we can and put our best foot forward and help to make the town as festive as possible," said Koskey as he showed his flags displayed throughout his business.
Locals offered a word of advice to first timers in Sussex County and that is to have patience.
Things to know:
- Festivities begin Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
- The parade route closes at 12:30 p.m.
- The parade will begin at School Lane at 1:30
- The parade will conclude at the Georgetown Little League Field near Parsons Lane.
- The circle will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and will remain closed until the end of ceremonies on the circle on Thursday, Nov. 7
-Festivities
- Return Day Corn Hole Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Fire Hall.
- Musical Entertainment on the circle on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.