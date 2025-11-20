GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home along Lewes Georgetown Highway Wednesday evening.
Troopers were called to the 22000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 after a report that gunshots had hit a house. According to police, an unknown shooter fired multiple rounds that struck the residence. Two adults were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.
Investigators have not identified a motive or a shooter. The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3798. Tips can also be submitted through private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.