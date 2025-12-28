GEORGETOWN, Del. - People are gathering in Georgetown Sunday evening to honor Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was killed in the line of duty two days before Christmas.
Over a hundred people are expected to attend the vigil in the Georgetown Circle. Mayor Bill West says the crowd will thank first responders for their service, as well as pay tribute to the fallen trooper's life.
One of the attendees is a woman who lost her husband in the line of duty.
"You know the pain. It never of course goes away," Susan Shea-Calhoun tells CoastTV. "You learn to deal with it better and live with it better. But when you hear of it happening to another family, it just sends you right back to where you are and your heart is breaking for them because, you know what these people are about to embark on and and it's painful. It's painful."
Georgetown Police Chief Ralph Holm Jr. said the law enforcement community came together to support the Snook family during Sunday’s vigil. “We can't replace their loved one, but certainly, hopefully they'll feel the love that's in this brotherhood,” Holm said.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West said the loss is especially painful because it happened during the holidays. “Here is a lady that won't get to kiss her husband anymore, won't get to celebrate anniversaries anymore,” West said. “Here's a small child that didn't get to sit in her daddy's lap Christmas morning.”
State Police say Corporal Matthew T. “Ty” Snook was working an overtime assignment at the reception desk inside the DMV on Tuesday, when 44-year-old Rahman Rose entered the DMV as a customer and shot Snook from behind. After being shot, reports state that Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and urged them to run away.
