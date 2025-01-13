GEORGETOWN, Del. - The town of Georgetown inches closer and closer to securing the land for the new police department and public works building.
The project has been in the works for some time. Concerns were raised when members of the town realized the town was looking to borrow $18 million for the project. The second major concern was the location of the new facilities.
The town plans to have the new buildings built across the street from DelTech.
In response to the concerns, the Georgetown Police Department hosted information sessions that were open to the public to show the impact the project would have on them.
On Monday evening, Georgetown's Town Council will meet to address their agenda items. On the agenda is the agreement of purchase and sale for the land the police department will be. As well a resolution authorizing the town to borrow the $18 million they requested.
Mayor Bill West has said previously that it is not official that the project will cost exactly $18 million.
A piece of land full of trees will soon look like these displays.
To the left is the model for the new police department.
To the right is the model for the new public works building.
The developer for these new facilities, Sussex Entertainment Enterprises, L.L.C., is the same developer that has new apartments and homes behind the Walmart in Georgetown.
Georgetown's Mayor Bill West told CoastTV the projects would be paid for through impact fees. The impact fees cme from the water and sewer that is being paid by the people who live in those properties that the developer owns.
"That money will go straight towards the purchase of this property that will make an outstanding police department and public works building," said Mayor West.
The location across from DelTech was also a concern for some. However, Georgetown Police Chief, Ralph Holm says it's ideal for his team and a growing town.
Chief Holm responded to those who had concerns about the departments response times once they move to the new facility.
"For the people that are working on the street in their police cars and are the ones servicing them, they are still out there. Whether we're out across from DelTech, right here or right on the circle," said Chief Holm.
Holm shared he understood the concerns about the location, but reiterated that the location change would not change the officers already out patrolling the streets.
Holm says "it's time" for a new facility as the conditions of the current facility are not up to par. He also shared the current space is not big enough for at least 25 officers, which is what he is working to grow his team to.