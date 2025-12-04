GEORGETOWN, Del. - Families slowly filled The Circle in Georgetown on Thursday night as the town kicked off its early Christmas celebration.
The annual holiday celebration complete with lights, music and long-standing traditions drew families from across the Sussex County communities.
A longtime attendee Jaiden Taylor, who has been coming to the event for more than 15 years says he was former marching band member, said returning each December feels nostaglic.
"I used to be in marching band, and I love to come back and see some of my old friends who are still doing it," Taylor said. "It's been a very important part. You know, we come here every single year. It's almost like a tradition."
The night featured children performing a popular Spanish Christmas carol, Mi Burrito Sabanero, and capped with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree, a moment that illuminated the sky and drew cheers from the crowd.
Festivities continued as the annual parade rolled through downtown, bringing floats, families and plenty of community spirit.
For Piper Redington, experiencing this event from a new vantage point made the night even more meaningful.
"It’s really exciting. It brings a lot of joy to this time of year. It actually means a lot. It’s like a tradition," Redington said. "I’m really excited to get to see what it’s like from this perspective."
The celebration set the tone for a season focused on togetherness, joy and community connection.