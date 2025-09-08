Georgetown library to offer free Spanish classes in September

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Public Library is offering free beginner Spanish classes during the month of September for adults.
The classes will be held Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library, located at 123 W. Pine St.
Organizers say no prior experience is needed. Instead of focusing on grammar, the course will introduce innovative techniques for learning Spanish as a natural process.
Learning a second language, according to the library, can strengthen multitasking abilities, delay age-related cognitive decline and open the door to new cultural experiences and friendships.