MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Keemie Adkins of Georgetown following a vehicle theft and high-speed pursuit that occurred on Dec. 27, 2024.
Vehicle Theft in Millsboro
The incident began at approximately 6:30 a.m. when troopers responded to a report of a stolen car from a residence on Shoppes at Long Neck Boulevard. According to investigators, the car’s owner had started the car to warm it up and briefly went inside their home. Upon returning, the car—along with personal items stored inside—had been taken.
Pursuit and Arrest
Around 12 p.m., Delaware State Police Troop 4’s Governor’s Task Force located the stolen vehicle near Pot Nets Lakeside and tried to pull Adkins over. Police say Adkins initially complied but then sped off, driving aggressively and committing multiple traffic violations.
The pursuit was called off when the Delaware State Police Aviation Section began tracking the car. Adkins, troopers say, eventually abandoned the still-moving car in Avalon Woods, causing it to crash into a tree. A 41-year-old passenger from Georgetown, later identified as a friend of Adkins, was inside the car during the crash but was not injured.
Nearby troopers and an officer from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control apprehended Adkins after a brief chase.
Investigation and Charges
Investigators say they determined that Adkins had picked up the passenger earlier that morning. During the pursuit, police say the passenger repeatedly asked to get out of the car, but Adkins refused.
A subsequent search of the stolen car uncovered drug paraphernalia and two baggies of suspected heroin. A records check also revealed that Adkins was driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Adkins was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses related to the pursuit:
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled/Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Multiple traffic violations
Additionally, Adkins was charged with the following offenses related to the vehicle theft:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,440 cash bond for the pursuit-related charges. He received a $4,000 unsecured bond for the vehicle theft charges.
Safety Reminder for the Public
The Delaware State Police remind people to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings, including locking cars and avoiding leaving them unattended while running.