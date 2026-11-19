GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday, Nov. 19, in connection with an incident in which Delaware State Police said he set his girlfriend on fire during an argument.
Keith Morrison, 42, received the sentence during a 2 p.m. hearing in Sussex County Superior Court. The sentence includes 25 years of incarceration at Level V, followed by probation, said the court.
The case stems from an incident on April 20, 2025 when DSP responded to a house on Paradise Street in Georgetown around 2:52 a.m. for a report of a woman in distress.
When troopers arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman suffering from severe burns across a large portion of her body. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
According to the original investigation, Morrison and the woman were in a bedroom when they began to argue. Police said Morrison threw an unknown liquid on the woman and set her on fire before fleeing the home.
Troopers later located Morrison in a nearby field and arrested him without incident.
Morrison was initially charged with first-degree attempted murder by DSP and first-degree arson by the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office. Following his arrest, Morrison was held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1 million cash bond.