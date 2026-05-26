GEORGETOWN, Del. - Mayor Angela Townsend officially took office Tuesday as Georgetown's new mayor after former Mayor Bill West announced earlier this year he would retire following 12 years in office.
Mayor Townsend previously served on the Georgetown Town Council.
"I have a lot of pressure on me from, you know, supporters of mine, but I'm ready to tackle it. I'm ready to get started and see what we can do to kind of turn this town around," Mayor Townsend said.
Mayor Townsend shared some of her plans for the town.
"I want to do a newsletter, maybe do it every month, every month or whatever, but we need something out there to get the word out there as to what we're doing," Mayor Townsend said. "I'm going to work on repairing the relationship I have with the Chamber of Commerce."
Mayor Townsend also discussed homelessness in Georgetown and said she wants nonprofit organizations, local churches, and groups, including Love INC and Higher Ground Outreach, to work together more closely. She also said she wants to close The Shepherd's Office because she believes the organization enables homeless people.
"There's other organizations here in town, nonprofits that work, but they all need to work together. They need a way to document when Joe Smith comes in. He's a homeless. Where have you been before? Have you gotten services from this one? Have you gotten services from that one? What kind of services have you gotten? Nothing is recorded, so he can bounce from nonprofit and nonprofit," Mayor Townsend said.
The Confederate flag displayed at the Georgetown Historical Society remains a controversial issue in town.
When asked what she would say to people who believe the flag stands for hate and racism, Mayor Townsend said the matter is outside her control.
"Really, I don't have anything to say on that because I thought before this interview that I am just, I'm tired of the same questions over and over again. I have no control over that flag. None. I'm a member out there. I'm a treasure out there, but I have no control over that flag. That question should be asked to the Delaware Grays, to the daughters of the Confederacy, and to the president of the Georgetown Historic Society," Mayor Townsend said.
Townsend added she has served as treasurer at the Georgetown Historical Society for the past two and a half years and said she does not plan to step down now that she is mayor because she does not believe it creates a conflict of interest.
In the past, the Central Delaware NAACP has put pressure on the Georgetown Town Council over the Confederate flag flown at the Georgetown Historical Society. In 2022, Georgetown Town Council awarded a $24,750 grant to the Georgetown Historical Society for repairs at the Marvel Carriage Museum. The organization also submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking public financial records related to the town’s 2022 holiday party and other payments made to the Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Carriage Museum between January 2013 and January 2023.
Georgetown resident Jon Peterson drafted a resolution for Town Council's consideration regarding the flag display.
"When that symbol is displayed alongside institutions that help define Georgetown's civic activity, it enters the town's public life and signals to black residents that we stand outside of the promise of it and stand," Peterson said during the public comment section of Tuesday's Town Council meeting.
CoastTV News reached out to the Georgetown Historical Society and had not heard back.
Mayor Townsend said she also plans to form committees to address issues happening in town, with appointees selected through an application process.
Councilman Penuel Barrett, who was re-elected to represent Ward 4 during the recent election, and Councilman Michael Briggs, representing Ward 3, were also sworn in. Barrett will serve as vice mayor, and Briggs will serve as secretary.