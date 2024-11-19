University Drive

The future property of the new police station and public works building

GEORGETOWN, Del. - There was only a 13-vote difference on whether to move forward with funding $18 million for a new police station and public works building.

Joseph LeBlanc, a Georgetown local, supports the new facilities.

"I think our police officers need adequate facilities to work at," LeBlanc said.

The proposed facilities would be located on University Drive, across from the Georgetown Del-Tech campus. The town would still need to purchase the property, citing expected growth in the area as the reason for the chosen location.

Potential Impact on Residents

In a presentation, the town showed this graphic showing the property tax increase the project would require — a $204 yearly increase.

