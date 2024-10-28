GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Planning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for Greenlea Place, a new development with 126 single-family rental homes off East Market Street.
Andrea Finkbiner, who lives next to the proposed development, supports the project but is concerned about potential traffic impacts.
"When you add in the 126 homes times two vehicles per home, you're talking almost 250 more cars accessing Route 9. I know that they're all not at the same time, but with us not being able to get out now, especially at 5 to 6 at night, I think it's going to be an issue," Finkbiner said.
According to John Jones, managing partner at Greenlea Place LLC, the project has been 75 years in the making.
"My grandfather had the parcel of land located inside of Georgetown on Route 9 surveyed and laid out for single-family homes back in the 1950s, and he was never able to fully develop the parcel," Jones said.
The homes will range from two to four bedrooms and are aimed at a specific market, according to Jones.
"We envision folks that may not necessarily have the means to purchase their first home to have the ability, that might be traveling nurses that are going to be here in the area for the next couple of years or doctors. I think there's also going to be interest from retirees also coming to the beach that may not necessarily be ready to own or want to own or have that headache to deal with home ownership," Jones said.
El Patron Barber Shop, which recently opened across the street, is optimistic about the project.
"It's great news for our community, as obviously we would have more housing opportunities, and it would benefit businesses like ours," Everardo García, one of the barbershop's owners, said.
According to the developer, planned amenities for Greenlea Place include a dog park, a children's playground, and direct access to the Georgetown-Lewes Trail.
"This is certainly the first opportunity for a single-family leased community to come to Sussex County. I'm just really proud of my family and our team that we've put together to make this project happen," Jones said.
Following a recommendation from the Georgetown Planning Commission, the developer told CoastTV News that they reached out to the local fire department to discuss and understand issues related to servicing the growing community.