GEORGETOWN, Del. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted a fugitive apprehension operation Tuesday, Feb. 4, within Georgetown's town limits, according to a statement from the Georgetown Police Department.
Local police officials said they were notified of the operation by ICE, but were not involved and did not receive any requests for assistance.
The Georgetown Police Department confirmed to CoastTV that, at the time of this writing, the number of detainees remains unclear. This information is expected to be confirmed by ICE.
"Due to the nature of the operation, we are unable to provide specific details related to this federal investigation," the department stated. "However, we want to emphasize that the safety and security of our residents and visitors remain our top priority."
For additional information, individuals can visit ICE’s online detainee locator.
Those seeking assistance can also contact the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Detention Reporting and Information Line at 1-888-351-4024. The toll-free service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding holidays, with language assistance, including Spanish-speaking operators.