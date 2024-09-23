GEORGETOWN, Del. - A new report from the Georgetown Police Department shows an increase in crime and calls to the police.
At the Georgetown Town Council meeting, set to meet Monday evening at 7 p.m., GPD's Police Chief, Ralph Holm, will present a report titled "GPD Overview Sept. 2024" which shows an increase in crime and an increase in calls to the police department.
The timeline shown in the report is June 17, 2024 to Sept. 16, 2024. The activity during these dates are compared the the activity taking place during that same timeline in 2023.
During that time frame this year, there were:
- 2,023 incidents
- 3 robberies (1 arrest)
- 131 assaults (40 arrests)
- 25 burglaries (8 arrests)
- 87 fugitives apprehended
Compared to that same time frame in 2023, which shows:
- 1,623 incidents
- 1 robbery (0 arrests)
- 80 assaults (25 arrests)
- 22 burglaries (4 arrests)
- 34 fugitives apprehended
The report also includes car crash data. Compared to 2023, there were less car accidents, less e-tickets issued and less summons issued this year.
There was an increase in calls for service during this time frame. This year, there were 2,546 calls. In 2023, there were 2,198 calls made.
Locals have expressed concerns about the increase in crime in the area.
Cheryl Adams volunteers at The Shepherd's Office in Georgetown, she believes the increase in crime is due to an increase in homelessness.
"I think for Georgetown, we have a lot of homeless people. I know that's everywhere now, a lot of hungry people. I think that a lot of people don't want to commit these kind of petty crimes," Adams explained.
"They really do it out of what they perceive to be necessity because they're hungry, they have no place to go."
Local business owner, Charlie Koskey, owns Chardon LTD Fine Jewelry, also in Georgetown. Koskey told CoastTV he's experienced crime first hand in the town.
"Someone spray painted the building. I had confronted them about vandalizing the building, and then at night they came back and spray painted the building," said Koskey. "It was all caught on videotape and the police were able to make a quick apprehension."
To live stream the town council meeting, click here.
To participate, you have to join via zoom.
The zoom meeting ID is 816 2120 2968.