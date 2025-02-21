Georgetown police give safety tips after credit card skimming device found at local store

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department is offering advice to locals on how to protect themselves from credit card skimming scams after a device was recently found at El Mercado on Layton Avenue.
In order to help prevent theft, police recommend covering the keypad when entering a PIN, pulling on the card slot, and wiggling the keypad to check if it is secure. According to authorities, criminals sometimes install tiny cameras inside fake PIN pad covers to capture card information.
If anyone discovers a skimming device, police urge them to notify both the business and law enforcement immediately.
This is not the first time Georgetown has seen such an incident. In the summer of 2024, another credit card skimmer was found at the Dollar General on E. Market Street.