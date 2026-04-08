GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department has 24 officers, its largest staffing level in decades, after four officers graduated from the academy in February, as the agency addresses past hiring challenges tied to salary and expands its presence on the street, with four officers currently in field training.
The department expects to reach its current allotment of 25 officers by the end of summer, with one officer currently training at the Delaware State Police Academy.
The department says additional staffing is expected to reduce workload and prevent officers from being overworked.
Patrolman Payton Rose joined the department in September, then completed 22 weeks at the academy and is now in a 12-week field training process with Officer Dryden.
"I feel like showing up, and I'm the person that's relied on, that gives me a great feeling. So, this is something that I've been thinking about doing," Rose said. "I finally did it, now it's actually paying off, and it feels great."
"I feel a great sense of duty. I used to work in construction, and I would respond to emergencies, and that feeling of being needed is something that is very intriguing to me, and so that's what drove me to want to be able to do more," Rose added.
Lt. Joel Díaz, deputy chief of the Georgetown Police Department, said hiring has been a challenge in the past due in part to salary.
He said reaching the current staffing level has required coordination across town leadership and the community.
"It's been a collaborative effort from the mayor, the town council, the chief, all the staff here, the residents who, unfortunately, when there's going to be added staffing there are probably changes to the taxes, and we're relying on that to keep providing a better service," Díaz said.
Díaz noted salary increases and recruiting efforts are part of the department’s hiring approach.
"It's one of the jobs that people look at, and you have to look at the finances and the town increased the salaries in collaboration with the union. That put us at par with other departments," Díaz added, "I think the recruiting from within the agency, there's officers here who are going out there and actively recruiting and bringing in individuals that are like-minded."
He said increased staffing is expected to improve visibility and response in town.
"With the numbers that we're at, it's been something completely different than we've had before. So, you're going to see more vehicles on the road, more officers on the street, and providing a better service," Díaz said.
He said the department is increasing its Criminal Investigations Division and reviewing how resources are allocated.
"When you do that then you have to take a step back and go, 'Okay, what do these numbers look like? How are we working? Are we providing the best service that the community needs?,'" Díaz said.
He added building relationships within the community is also a priority.
"We want officers that are going to interact with the community and build those trust-based relationships," Díaz said.
"Growth and more officers equals a safer community for our residents," Díaz added.
10-year-old Lexi Briggs, who visits Georgetown frequently with her family, said she sees the importance of police presence in town.
"I'm so glad that they have the people that they need to help this town out as much as they can," Briggs said.
Rose is expected to complete field training and begin patrol on his own in mid-May.
"I'm looking forward to getting into the new building and the town's growing, so just being able to see new faces and be able to protect everybody in town," Rose said.
Back in December, Georgetown officials broke ground on a new police and public works facility across from Delaware Technical Community College, saying the project is intended to modernize town operations and serve a growing area of Georgetown.
Díaz said increasing staffing has been discussed but nothing is official. He added he would like to see more officers as the department moves into a new building and as the town continues to grow.