GEORGETOWN, Del. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the heart of town late last month.
According to the Georgetown Police Department, the crash occurred on Sept. 21 on East Market Street. Investigators say a truck struck a parked car and then ran away from the scene, heading toward The Circle.
A photo of the truck police say was involved has been released as part of the ongoing investigation.
The department is encouraging anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know more about the driver or passengers to come forward. Tipsters are asked to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 and reference case number 25-7509.