Georgetown Hit and Run

Police say this truck hit a parked car and drove away.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the heart of town late last month.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the crash occurred on Sept. 21 on East Market Street. Investigators say a truck struck a parked car and then ran away from the scene, heading toward The Circle.

A photo of the truck police say was involved has been released as part of the ongoing investigation.

The department is encouraging anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know more about the driver or passengers to come forward. Tipsters are asked to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 and reference case number 25-7509.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you