GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown's Probation and Parole office continues to work with local organizations to help those who are just coming out of prison, re-enter society.
Kevin Cooper, re-entry coordinator and Senior Probation Officer, says the re-entry process begins six months before someone is released.
"We coordinate with community partners like The Way Home. We also put on a series of workshops at the level five institutions that consist of a six month series that we do once a month," said Cooper.
The workshops are focused on introduction to probation or parole, education and employment, housing, medical, behavioral health, discharge planning and peers, family and friends.
Organizers like Paulette Rappa, Executive Director of The Way Home, says re-entry work is crucial.
"Re-entry and the programming that we offer is that bridge from inside to outside. Mr. Cooper's strength was recognizing that the community partner is vital to bridge that gap," said Rappa.
Quintaze Gross went the workshops while he was at Sussex Correctional Institution. He now works with The Way Home as the house manager, guiding others toward a successful future. Gross says successful re-entry begins with your mindset.
"I never get comfortable because I'm scared of being comfortable. Being comfortable can make you look backwards. It all depends on how you look at the situation. It's like when I used to be comfortable with certain things, I stopped striving for better," Gross explained.
The re-entry events take place every two weeks at the Georgetown Probation and Parole office.