GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Georgetown Public Library will host the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program this tax season, offering free Facilitated Self Assistance Tax Preparation Services. Appointments will be available every Wednesday from Feb. 5 to April 9, between 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
This model is intended to help attendees prepare their own taxes with the guidance of an IRS-certified Tax-Aide counselor. Unlike the traditional one-on-one assistance, this method is meant to serve more people while helping them build confidence in handling their own tax preparation, according to the library.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the library at 302-856-7958.