Taxes

This model is intended to help attendees prepare their own taxes with the guidance of an IRS-certified Tax-Aide counselor. 

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Georgetown Public Library will host the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program this tax season, offering free Facilitated Self Assistance Tax Preparation Services. Appointments will be available every Wednesday from Feb. 5 to April 9, between 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

This model is intended to help attendees prepare their own taxes with the guidance of an IRS-certified Tax-Aide counselor. Unlike the traditional one-on-one assistance, this method is meant to serve more people while helping them build confidence in handling their own tax preparation, according to the library.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the library at 302-856-7958.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you