NEW YORK, N.Y. - The NHL’s Stanley Pup rescue dog competition airs in the U.S. and Canada beginning June 8 as part of the celebration around the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, including pups from Georgetown.
The competition features 32 rescue dogs, with each NHL team represented by a four-legged player. Many of the dogs will be available for adoption through Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Rolly Poly, Coco Puffs, Cap'n Crunch and Mantis are all puppies partaking in the competition from the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Animal Rescue Center location in Georgetown. However, Rolly Poly, Cap'n Crunch and Mantis are already adopted.
The broadcast premiered on June 8. Additional airings are scheduled for June 9 on NHL YouTube at 9 a.m., truTV and HBO Max at 4:30 p.m., and June 10 on NHL Network at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Special appearances will be made by celebrities and NHL players. Elias Weiss Friedman, known as The Dogist, will also join the Stanley Pup team for adoption follow-up segments.