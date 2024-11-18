GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown locals are heading to Town Hall on Monday to vote in a special referendum on whether the town should borrow up to $18 million in bonds to finance the construction of a new police station and public works facility.
The proposed site for the facility is off University Drive, across from Delaware Technical Community College.
CoastTV News spoke with residents after they cast their ballots, and opinions on the project are mixed.
"I don't understand, as a property owner here, how we ended up trying to change direction, and I think by passing this, we're going in the right direction because the law enforcement community and the public works community here need better facilities," said Tammy Hardy-Kesler.
The topic has sparked debate in Georgetown over the last few months, partly due to its proposed location.
"I think it's a good idea. I just think that the track that we're on is not the right position for the police station and the additional buildings. I think some research needs to be done on other locations," said Janice Jones.
Residents have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their vote.