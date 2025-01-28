GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware League of Local Government has announced Eugene Dvornick as its 2024 Town Manager of the Year.
According to a Facebook post from the town, Dvornick was chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, with the organization recognizing his longstanding dedication and contributions to Georgetown and its residents.
Dvornick has served as town manager since 2007.
In 2023, Georgetown Town Council held months of discussions about Dvornick’s contract, raising concerns about his comp time and job performance.
The discussions eventually led to a one-year extension with performance reviews.