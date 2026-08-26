GEORGETOWN, Del. - Families, community members and local organizations gathered in Georgetown on Wednesday for a day of remembrance honoring people who have died from addiction and offering support to those still affected by the disease.
Attack Addiction held its annual vigil at Georgetown Circle as part of International Overdose Awareness Month. The event featured memorial bags honoring loved ones who have died, along with resources and information for families navigating addiction and recovery.
“We're in the Georgetown Circle in Sussex County and tonight is a day of remembrance,” said Dawn Hess-Fischer, president of Attack Addiction. “International Overdose Awareness Month is in the month of August. We hold a vigil here every year at the end of August.”
Hess-Fischer said the memorial bags serve as a way to remember those who have died while also supporting their families.
“You can see behind me the bags which are in memory of loved ones who have been lost to the disease of addiction and it's a way for us to remember them and then be here to support their families,” she said.
Several local organizations attended the event to provide resources, advice and supplies to people and families impacted by addiction. Those organizations included Recovery Hub, Face the Facts Delaware, Code Purple, Oxford House and Beebe Healthcare.
Penny Rogers of Face the Facts Delaware said part of the organization's mission is addressing the stigma surrounding addiction while helping families navigate practical challenges.
“We are really just about getting rid of the stigma,” Rogers said.
Rogers said she and her family have taken in her 13-year-old grandson and 17-year-old granddaughter, highlighting the need for families to have access to information about issues such as custody, Social Security and enrolling children in school.
“This is really just going to be about bridging the gaps, the gray areas, simple things that we think everybody knows,” Rogers said.
For others at the vigil, the event was also an opportunity to celebrate recovery.
Kathleen Ricketts of Georgetown marked 18 years of sobriety Wednesday.
“18 years today,” Ricketts said. “Today, 18. No relapse. Today, 18 years. Look at God.”
Ricketts said seeing people gather to provide information and support shows that resources are available to people struggling with addiction.
“You gotta want it,” she said. “You gotta really want it and one minute at a time, day by day. It ain't no rush.”
Organizers said the goal of the vigil is not only to remember those who have died but also to connect people with help and remind families that they are not alone.
Attack Addiction will continue its outreach efforts with Sober Fest, scheduled for Sept. 26 at Hudson Fields.