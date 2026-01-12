GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 34-year-old Amanda Seward for possession of a destructive weapon and drug charges following a Probation and Parole search in Georgetown on Jan. 7.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was requested by Probation & Parole after they conducted an administrative search at Seward’s residence.
The following items were found during the search:
- Explosive device
- Approximately .07 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately .06 grams of heroin
- 12 mg buprenorphine sublingual film
- 3 mg naloxone sublingual film
- Digital scale
The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded and determined the device to be active and rendered it safe.
Seward was detained without incident along with two men, taken to Troop 4, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. She was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon – Bomb (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription – 3 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Seward was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond but committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for probation violations. The two men were charged with misdemeanor offenses and released.