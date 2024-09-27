GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Pallet Village in Georgetown has added new programs to help their residents successfully re-enter society.
At a Town Council meeting in Georgetown Monday night, Executive Director of Springboard Delaware, Judson Malone, shared a number of updates.
The first being that the pallet village has changed their official name from Springboard Collaborative to Springboard Delaware.
Malone shared with the Council that Springboard Delaware offers numerous programs.
The Resident Steward Program is aimed at empowering residents by involving them in the daily operation, safety and upkeep of the centers. They will learn to take care of the common area, monitor safety and respond to emergencies.
Instead of looking for people outside of the pallet village to work as security, the residents will be responsible for the property, this is similar to a neighborhood watch committee.
The Healing Arts Program looks to provide residents with creative outlets that promote mental and emotional well-being. It offers a variety of artistic activities such as panting, music therapy and writing workshops.
The goal is to provide an space for self expression, reduce stress and build a sense of community.
There is also a life skills program that teaches its participants how to care for themselves and their space when it's time to move forward from the pallet village.
The goal is to have the participants avoid being stagnant and take the next steps into a positive life.
21 year old Micah Crenshaw and 20 year old Isabelle Weinstein came to the pallet village two months ago after living in tent city in Rehoboth Beach.
The pair said they never used any drugs and were actively looking for ways to better their lives from the moment they entered tent city.
The were immediately taken in at the pallet village and are both participants of the Healing Arts Program.
Crenshaw said he never realized how much he needed the program.
"I've never felt so calm and so relaxed."
Crenshaw told CoastTV he's putting one foot in front of the other and taking the right steps to pursue his dreams.
"I want to get on my feet," said Crenshaw. "I want to go live in an apartment and someday I want to go build or paint cars."
His biggest motivating factor is his girlfriend, Issabelle Weinstein.
Weinstein is in the healing arts. She's also learning life skills along the way like keeping a clean space and washing the dishes.
Weinstein felt there was no hope when she was in the woods. Now, she's encouraging others to not give up hope if they're still struggling.
"Keep going," said Weinstein. "Even though it looks dark, rainy and miserable, there's going to be light at the end of that.
For Micah and Issabelle, the pallet village has been that light. However, they hope the next door they walk through will be the one that leads into their own apartment.
To learn about the Resident Stewardship Program, click here.
To learn about the Healing Arts Program, click here.
To contact the Springboard Delaware, email info@the-springboard.org or call (302) 253-8246.