Giving Tuesday, the global charitable day of giving, is taking place this year Dec. 3.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Giving Tuesday is a global day of charitable giving that takes place every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year the day is on Dec. 3. 

Some non-profits in Sussex County that are participating include:

Money donated to the Brandywine Valley SPCA will be matched up to $30,000. They also accept check donations, and items such as linens and food.

"The things that we put together that are donated would really blow people's minds in how much we rely on it and it helps," said Gracie Thomas, a volunteer with the shelter.

The Higher Ground Outreach in Georgetown is a day shelter for the homeless that provides food, clothes, showers, and other resources.

Lou Hernandez helped start the initiative, and he says they've served almost 800 homeless people over the past three years.

"We count on the public to help, we can't do it on our own, so it's the perfect opportunity if you were thinking about giving something," said Hernandez.

