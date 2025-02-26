DOVER, Del. — The fight against cancer takes time, effort, and money. In a recent win in that fight, The Bayhealth Cancer Institute raised $56,712 through their 2024 Go Pink! T-shirt campaign. To hit that big number they partnered with Premier Sponsor Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to support breast cancer awareness and early detection efforts.
The money will be used to increase awareness of the disease, emphasize the importance of early detection, and provide screenings for underserved community members.
"Thanks to the generosity of our community and partnership with the DBCC, our Go Pink! Campaign has allowed us to provide access to cancer screenings to our community members who otherwise wouldn’t have had it, and there have been some incredible catches over the years,” said John Shevock, executive director of the Bayhealth Cancer Institute and senior director of operations for the Oncology Service Line. “We are grateful for our partnership with the DBCC as we both continue the pursuit of beating this deadly disease.”
According to Bayhealth their oncologists and cancer care team members work with DBCC to connect breast cancer patients and community members with resources for awareness, prevention, and treatment.
"The Go Pink! Partnership with Bayhealth is truly life-changing, allowing the DBCC to create a closed loop of support for our most vulnerable communities—from initial screening to long-term survivorship," said DBCC CEO Francesca Vogel. "At DBCC, it's not just awareness; it's saving lives and providing critical resources, offering hope and support to Delawareans facing a breast cancer diagnosis, and partnering with Bayhealth for Go Pink! is one of the many ways we do this."