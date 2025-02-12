LONG NECK, Del. – A golf cart accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the entrance of Pot Nets Bayside on Long Neck Road, prompting a response from emergency crews.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:44 p.m. Initial reports indicated a golf cart had overturned, though the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.
First responders stabilized the overturned golf cart, assisted patients and managed traffic. Emergency medical personnel assessed all individuals involved in the crash.
Delaware State Fire Police and Pot Nets Security helped with traffic control, while the Delaware State Police is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.