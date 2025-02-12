Golf Car Accident

First responders stabilized the overturned golf cart, assisted patients and managed traffic. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

LONG NECK, Del. – A golf cart accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the entrance of Pot Nets Bayside on Long Neck Road, prompting a response from emergency crews.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:44 p.m. Initial reports indicated a golf cart had overturned, though the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

First responders stabilized the overturned golf cart, assisted patients and managed traffic. Emergency medical personnel assessed all individuals involved in the crash.

Delaware State Fire Police and Pot Nets Security helped with traffic control, while the Delaware State Police is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you