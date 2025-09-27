LEWES, Del. - The Gordons Pond trail in Cape Henlopen State Park will be closed on Oct. 1 for routine maintenance, according to state park officials announced.
The trail will be "completely impassable" during the closure and the park asks visitors to follow all posted signage and detours.
he popular walking and biking path is expected to reopen in the evening once maintenance work is complete.
Cape Henlopen State Park officials did not specify the kind of the maintenance but said it is part of ongoing efforts to ensure safety and preserve the trail’s condition.