DELAWARE- Small businesses in Kent County will receive funding as part of the Fall 2024 EDGE Grant Awards, with winners set to be announced on Nov. 20.
The Fall 2024 Encouraging Development, Growth, and Expansion (EDGE) competition will award a total of $550,000 to 10 businesses across the state.
Three businesses from Kent County will receive funding, alongside seven from New Castle County. Five winners in the STEM class will receive up to $100,000 each, while five in the Entrepreneur class will secure up to $50,000 each.
EDGE grants, launched by Gov. John Carney in 2019, support early-stage businesses with 10 or fewer employees. Since its inception, the program has awarded $7.25 million to 110 small businesses.
The award ceremony will include presentations from grant winners, highlighting how the funds will help them grow their businesses.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Mill Space in Wilmington.