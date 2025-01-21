DOVER, Del. — In his first executive action as governor, Matt Meyer signed Executive Order #1, directing state agencies to prioritize the development of youth apprenticeship programs.
The order establishes a statewide working group, led by the Delaware Department of Education, with at least 15 members from labor, education, and nongovernmental sectors. The group’s mission is to develop proposals for policies and processes aimed at expanding apprenticeships and workforce development opportunities for Delaware teens.
“If we’re serious about educating our kids, then we need to be serious about the opportunities we want them to have,” said Meyer. “Workforce development programs for youth are integral to growing Delaware’s economy in a way that all families can prosper.”
Meyer emphasized that the initiative is a step toward addressing the needs of working families, investing in children’s futures, and fostering a modern, sustainable economy. The executive order seeks to improve access to apprenticeships for young people while aligning with the state’s long-term economic goals.
The working group will begin drafting proposals in the coming months, with further announcements expected later this year.