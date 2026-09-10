DELAWARE -Gov. Matt Meyer (D) signed three criminal justice reform bills on Sept. 9 that supporters claim will reduce court debt for low-income Delawareans, limit the use of reverse keyword warrants and strengthen support for people leaving reentry housing.
“For too long, our criminal justice system has criminalized poverty, treated privacy as optional, and abandoned people at the exact moment they needed our support the most,” said Gov. Meyer. “These bills recognize that public safety and justice go hand in hand in a system that values fairness, dignity, and second chances alongside accountability. That's how you build a stronger, safer, and more just Delaware.”
House Bill 133 addresses court fines and fees for people with limited incomes. Rep. Claire Snyder-Hall (D -District 14) said even relatively small offenses can result in hundreds of dollars in court debt and create lasting financial consequences.
“Right now, even small offenses can leave someone with hundreds of dollars in court debt. For some people, that might not seem like much, but for others, it can be overwhelming. It can turn a one-time mistake into a life sentence of debt and poverty,” Snyder-Hall said. “HB 133 is very important because it addresses the unjust impacts that the current structure of the criminal justice system has on low-income people by making sure that these fees - the vast majority of which already go unpaid by defendants who are struggling financially - do not have an outsized impact on someone’s future.”
House Bill 145 places restrictions on reverse keyword warrants, a form of digital search that can seek information about people who searched for particular words or phrases online.
Senate Bill 292 focuses on transitions out of reentry housing. Sen. Stephanie Hansen said she pursued the measure after Grace Peterson was assaulted, kidnapped and left for dead in 2023 by a man who had been evicted from a Seaford halfway house without a reentry plan.
“Her story is why I took the lead on Senate Bill 292, which requires landlords to develop a discharge plan and provide a warm hand-off when an individual is evicted from reentry housing,” Hansen said. “This bill will help ensure that no Delawarean has to endure what Mrs. Peterson did and puts in place proper procedures that help individuals in their reentry journey.”