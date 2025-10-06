DOVER, Del. - Governor Matt Meyer signed House Bill 71, requiring all coaches in Delaware to be trained in CPR, first aid and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
According to the Governor’s Office, the new law also mandates that schools maintain emergency action plans, keep AEDs on-site and easily accessible during games and practices, and ensure the equipment is properly maintained and reported to the state.
"Every second counts in a medical emergency, and nothing is more important than the safety of our students," Meyer said. "By requiring CPR and AED training for coaches and ensuring schools have the right equipment and plans in place, we are providing lifesaving tools so that every student-athlete in Delaware can thrive."
The law is sponsored by House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris and Sen. Nicole Poore. It is intended to help schools respond quickly to cardiac emergencies and better protect student-athletes.
"Sudden cardiac arrest strikes without warning and remains the leading cause of death among young athletes," Rep. Harris said.
"As a mom of a student-athlete, I know firsthand the peace of mind that comes from knowing our kids are safe when they step on the field," said Poore, Chair of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Task Force "This legislation is about more than just requirements, it’s about preparation and making sure every school is ready to respond in the event of a cardiac emergency."
The bill was signed during Dover High School’s homecoming football game Friday night.
One advocate who helped push the bill forward, Greer Firestone, shared the personal story that inspired the legislation. His daughter, Grace, a varsity athlete, suffered sudden cardiac arrest in 2011 just days after graduating high school. Without CPR or the use of an AED within 15 minutes, death or significant cognitive damage is likely. Grace’s brother, Grant, who had CPR training, saved her life. She now lives with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator and has become a doctor, according to the Governor’s Office.
"Coaches often are the first responders on the field and can provide immediate aid when timing is critical," said Dave Baylor, executive director of the DIAA. "By having this training before an emergency arises, our coaches will be prepared in a time of crisis and ultimately better able to protect our student-athletes."
"Today’s bill signing is a testament to leadership and teamwork," said Todd Herremans, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard. "This makes the places where young people learn, play and compete safer and more resilient. This is a victory for student safety throughout the state."