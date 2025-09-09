MARYLAND - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) launched his reelection campaign Monday, announcing he will again run alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D).
Moore pointed to achievements during his first term, including lower unemployment rates, state tax cuts and the reopening of the Port of Baltimore following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
“We are moving across the state and across party lines to prove to a dysfunctional Washington that there is a way forward," Moore said in the announcement. "To make our public schools the best in America. To end childhood poverty once and for all. And to make sure that more Marylanders can afford to live here, to buy a home here and create wealth for their families and live that secure middle class life,” he continued.
Republican John Myrick has filed to run for governor, along with Democrats Ralph Jaffe and Carl Brunner. Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has hinted at a possible campaign, while State Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey (R) has also expressed interest in running.
Moore was first elected in 2022 and is seeking a second four-year term.