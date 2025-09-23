Governor Matt Meyer’s administration confirms Dozens of Delaware state appointments

DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer’s administration confirmed a wave of appointments this month to key boards, commissions, and leadership positions across Delaware, reflecting broad changes in state oversight and policy leadership.
More than a dozen individuals were confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, including appointments in public health, infrastructure, elections, labor, and the judiciary.
Christen Linke Young, nominated as the state’s next Secretary of Health. Young previously served in the Biden administration as Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs and held senior health leadership roles in North Carolina. Her nomination was praised by the Delaware Healthcare Association for her policy experience and commitment to public health.
Karen Berry, appointed Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to the state, in the role she is now responsible for centralizing and expanding services for the state's 70,000 veterans. Legislation signed earlier this month officially established the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs, elevating veterans' services to a cabinet-level agency for the first time. This will offer everything from benefits assistance and housing resources to healthcare coordination and mental health services.
Dorothy Dillard, appointed Chair of the Board of Parole. Dillard will oversee the board's operations and decisions. While Parole in Delaware was abolished under the Truth-In-Sentencing Act, the Board still considers applications for individuals sentenced before that date. According to the state, The Board has the authority to issue warrants for parolees or conditional releasees, subpoena witnesses and documents for hearings, set or modify release conditions, revoke parole or release and rescind parole for misconduct or illegal activity.
Jordan Perry, confirmed as Judge for the Court of Common Pleas. In this role, Judge Jordan Perry will oversee criminal cases involving misdemeanors, motor vehicle violations, and certain adult drug offenses. The state says those responsibilities include presiding over court proceedings, applying relevant laws and constitutional principles and ensuring fair and impartial justice.
Charles Anderson, Kevin Donnelly, Eugene Dvornick, and J. Michael Riemann, reappointed to the Water Infrastructure Advisory Council. DNREC says the council advises the Governor, General Assembly and state agencies on water and wastewater infrastructure. It recommends projects for construction, repair, and expansion, helps develop funding options, and supports watershed-based planning.
Trudena Horsey, appointed as Chair of the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Appeal Board and Jose Lopez, appointed to the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Appeal Board. The state says the board oversees dispute resolution for the state's paid leave program by managing appeals and ensuring the board operates effectively. Responsibilities include conducting hearings, reviewing evidence, and issuing final decisions on denied or contested claims from individuals or employers.
Beverly Bell and Debra Lawhead, confirmed as members of the Unemployment Insurance Appeal Board. According to the state, the board is an independent panel that reviews appeals of decisions made by an Appeal Referee in unemployment benefit cases. The board examines the hearing transcript and any additional evidence or testimony to ensure fairness in the unemployment compensation process.
Michael Dougherty, appointed to the State Board of Elections. In Delaware, the State Board of Elections operates independently from the Department of Elections and provides oversight and guidance. Its key responsibilities include enforcing election laws, overseeing election contests, issuing guidance to election officials, certifying political parties and candidates, and approving voting equipment for statewide use, says the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Roy Miller, reappointed to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. The ASMFC is a coalition of 15 coastal states, including Delaware, that manages shared fish stocks. In Delaware, it helps develop joint management plans, coordinate research, and support habitat conservation for species like striped bass, menhaden, and horseshoe crabs to ensure long-term sustainability, says the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.
Thomas Spangler, appointed to the Delaware Natural Areas Advisory Council. DNREC says the responsibilities include protecting areas of significant natural value. The council recommends criteria for nature preserve designation, suggests additions to the State Registry of Natural Areas and supports long-term preservation efforts. It also collaborates with DNREC’s Office of Nature Preserves to evaluate sites based on ecological, geological and cultural importance.
