Governor Matt Meyer’s office opens applications for spring internship program

DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer announced that his office is now accepting applications for its spring internship program, offering students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in state government.
Over the course of 14 weeks, interns will assist the Office of the Governor by supporting daily operations and serving Delaware residents, according to Meyer's officials. The office says responsibilities may include drafting proclamations and event materials, answering constituent calls and attending events such as cabinet speaker series and legislative hearings.
The Governor's office says the program is open to rising and current undergraduate and graduate students and applicants are encouraged to contact their universities to receive academic credit for participation.
According to the office, students that are interested may submit a resume, writing sample and three references to GovInternships@delaware.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.