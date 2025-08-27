DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer is asking Delawareans to help shape the state’s rural health future as part of a $50 billion federal initiative.
Meyer announced that Delaware will accept public feedback to guide its Rural Health Transformation Plan, funded through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how we deliver health care in rural Delaware,” Meyer said. “We want to hear directly from the people who know these communities best—patients, providers, advocates and neighbors. Together, we can build a system that addresses today’s challenges while creating healthier futures for every Delawarean.”
From fiscal year 2026 through fiscal year 2030, Delaware will receive federal resources to improve access to care, strengthen health outcomes and ensure sustainable, high-quality services for people in rural areas.
Federal guidelines require states to invest in at least three categories of health care improvements. Options include prevention and chronic disease management, payments to providers for specified services, technology-driven solutions, workforce recruitment and retention, IT upgrades, support for opioid and mental health services and new care models such as value-based systems.
According to Governor Meyer, community members, healthcare providers, nonprofits and other stakeholders are encouraged to submit ideas and priorities. Officials say responses will help inform Delaware’s official Transformation Plan, which will be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Submissions will be accepted online until 5 p.m. Sept. 19, 2025.