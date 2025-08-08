MARYLAND- Gov. Wes Moore has announced $17 million in funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects across 11 Maryland school districts. According to his office, this is part of the state’s growing commitment to climate goals and cost-saving strategies for public schools.
The funding, awarded through the Decarbonizing Public Schools Program and managed by the Maryland Energy Administration, will support 30 projects designed to reduce operating costs, cut greenhouse gas emissions and expand the use of solar power and electrification.
“Making our schools more energy efficient doesn’t just help us cut carbon, it also saves taxpayers money,” Moore said. “Investing in cutting-edge, cost-saving energy technology is a win for our schools, a win for our environment, a win for our workers, and a win for fiscal responsibility. Everyone stands to benefit.”
The state says several of the 2025 grant awards focus on net-zero energy schools, which are designed to generate as much or more energy than they consume each year. According to state estimates, these buildings can reduce energy use by up to 80% compared to traditional schools, potentially saving over $100,000 annually on utility costs.
Key local projects include:
- $2.15 million for Pocomoke Elementary School in Worcester County to replace its propane cooling system with electric air handling units.
- $1 million for East Salisbury Elementary School in Wicomico County to install a 365-kilowatt rooftop solar system.
Other statewide highlights:
- $2 million to retrofit Park Heights Academy in Baltimore City with a ground-source heat pump and a 550-kilowatt rooftop solar system.
- $540,000 for the Cecil County School of Technology to upgrade two natural gas HVAC systems to electric heat pumps.
- $1.25 million for Corkran Middle School in Anne Arundel County to install building automation controls.
“Maryland’s public schools are teaching the country by example how to cut their operating costs and carbon emissions at the same time,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Paul G. Pinsky. “These new projects reflect our ongoing commitment to climate progress, equity and innovation.”
The funding supports Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act, a legislative initiative aimed at achieving statewide net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.