ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that teams of Marylanders are aiding recovery efforts in the southeastern U.S. following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. These teams are operating through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which coordinates interstate mutual aid for disaster response.
“In the face of disasters, Maryland stands ready to help Americans in need,” said Governor Moore, commending those who have deployed.
Maryland Army National Guard personnel are operating in western North Carolina. A Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, consisting of soldiers and rescue technicians, has conducted 17 flights, rescuing 65 people, 16 dogs, and transporting food and water. Another National Guard team has completed eight flights, transporting 78 people and 78,500 pounds of supplies.
Additional Maryland teams have been deployed to assist with emergency operations in North Carolina and Virginia. This includes members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Institute for Emergency Services Systems, and Maryland Department of Emergency Management.
Maryland Task Force 1, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue system, was initially deployed to Georgia and North Carolina. Working alongside other task forces, they conducted search and rescue operations and supported canine teams. Task Force 1 was demobilized on Oct. 10.
For updates, Maryland residents can visit the Maryland Department of Emergency Management’s website or follow @MDMEMA on social media. Residents can also sign up for emergency alerts by texting MdReady to 211-631.