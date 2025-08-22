DOVER, Del.- Gov. Matt Meyer signed Senate Bill 52 this week. The bill is aimed at addressing staffing shortages in Delaware schools and 24-hour state agencies.
The law updates rules for state pensioners returning to work. It removes the previous $50,000 annual earnings cap, lowers the age threshold for returning employees under 59½, and shortens the separation period from six months to three. Substitute teachers in charter schools are now included under the same rules as those in traditional public schools.
Senator Buckson said the bill comes at a critical time as schools prepare for the 2025-2026 school year.
“Our schools and state agencies continue to face staffing challenges, and this bill provides a common-sense solution,” Buckson said. “It makes it easier for experienced professionals to return to service right when they’re needed most.”
SB 52 passed the General Assembly unanimously earlier this year.