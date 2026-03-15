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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness as severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes are expected to move across the state Monday.

MARYLAND. — Governor Wes Moore has declared a State of Preparedness ahead of potentially severe storms expected to impact Maryland on Monday.

Officials warn the system could bring damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes across the state beginning mid-morning in western Maryland and moving east through the evening. According to the state, wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with the potential for downed trees and power lines, travel delays and power outages.

The declaration directs the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate readiness efforts among state agencies. The agency plans to activate the State Emergency Operations Center and work with transportation, public safety and health officials to prepare for possible impacts.

Moore urged residents to monitor forecasts, postpone unnecessary travel and identify safe shelter locations in case tornado warnings are issued.

Officials also recommend preparing emergency kits, charging electronic devices and signing up for emergency alerts as the storm system approaches.

 
 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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